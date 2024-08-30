Report: Warner Bros. has big plans for Looney Tunes starting in 2028

HQ

Things aren't going well financially over at Warner Bros. Discovery right now. While there have been some upticks in recent times, as Puck News reports the company could be looking at a fire sale to save its hide sooner rather than later.

The European TV market could be up for sale, along with the company's games division, and its production studios. But, one thing that isn't expected to go for sale is Warner Bros.' IP. David Zaslav once remarked that WB owned 40% of the world's most-popular IP, and it's not about to let any of it go, even underused IP like Looney Tunes.

According to Puck, the new film studio animation head Bill Damaschke has big plans for Looney Tunes, and it's expected that 2028 is the year we'll see this plan begin to roll out. Will it be enough to bring WB back into the green? We'll have to wait and see.