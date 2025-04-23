Report: Vinícius Jr. will sign a new contract at Real Madrid until at least 2029

HQ

There have been a lot of rumours aout the future of Vinícius Jr. at Real Madrid. While the Brazilian has a contract until 2027, it was well reported that Saudi Arabia made a record breaking bid for the player.

However, according to Spanish radio station SER, Vinícius will not leave and has decided he will stay at Real Madrid. A new contract is being prepared, for around two or three more years, meaning Vinícius would remain at Real Madrid until at least 2029, the year that he turns 29. They also said Vinícius always wanted to stay at Real Madrid, where he has already won three Ligas, two Champions League and one Copa del Rey.

Vinícius Jr. arrived at Real Madrid in 2018, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. It took a while for him to leave a mark, but it became indispensable for the team, and was named The Best by FIFA last year and second in the Ballon d'Or race. A Netflix documentary film about his life released on May 15.