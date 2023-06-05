Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fast X

Report: Vin Diesel blames Jason Momoa for Fast X's poor reviews

The Fast star is allegedly upset with Momoa's "overacting" in the movie.

HQ

The latest film in the Fast series has certainly not been particularly cheap to produce and the price tag excluding marketing ended up being more $300 million. Quite absurd, of course, and so far the film is doing well in cinemas around the world. But the reception has been less enthusiastic than expected, not least because of the many negative reviews from critics who have criticised the film at every turn.

Sure, the Fast films have never been favourites with the critics, but Fast X's reception has been exceptionally poor and now Vin Diesel is blaming some of the problems on Jason Momoa and his new major villain. Sources speaking to Radaronline claim that Diesel himself, who helped produce the film, is unable to accept the criticism and is instead looking for scapegoats to point the finger at.

The situation has possibly been made worse by the fact that Momoa is actually the only part of Fast X that has received praise and applause. A person in close contact with Diesel had the following comment:

"Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself".

It is also claimed that Diesel is accusing Jason of overplaying and deliberately undermining his film. In short, it sounds very much like a replay of his conflict with Dwayne Johnson, and it hardly bodes well for the two (!) sequels to be produced after Fast X in which Momoa's character is supposed to remain a centrepiece.

What did you think of Fast X, was Momoa the highlight of the film?

Fast X

