Report: US Trade Commission might challenge Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

HQ

Even though Microsoft's attempt to buy Activision Blizzard has gotten a couple of approvals from several markets already, there's still a few really important ones to go. Two of them are EU and UK, which has chosen to do further investigations.

The US Trade Commission hasn't approved it either, but they were expected to do so, but according to a new report from Politico, this might be challenged with an antitrust lawsuit. While this doesn't automatically mean it would be blocked, it does mean a battle in court on Microsoft's behalf to get the deal done. Something that would make it a lot harder.

Do you think Microsoft will be the owner of Activision Blizzard by next year as previously thought, or will it be blocked?