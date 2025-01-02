Report update: Early impressions of Superman are now looking positive

HQ

Reports surrounding the test screenings for James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot have been all over the place. Initially, some Hollywood insiders suggested that the feedback had been less than favorable, with comparisons drawn to films like The Mummy and Captain America: The First Avenger. However, more recent updates have painted a much rosier picture. According to a new source via Comicbookmovie.com, the film has been described as "Guardians of the Galaxy-level good," hinting that it may have more in common with Gunn's Marvel success than initially believed.

Despite some unfinished VFX, the film reportedly impressed many who attended the test screening, with many praising the overall quality and feeling optimistic about its final release. The mixed reactions, however, raise questions about how much weight we can place on these reports, especially since there are even claims that no test screenings have taken place at all. With months left before the release, it's safe to say fans are still in the dark.

Interestingly, while the movie may share some of the charm that made Guardians of the Galaxy a hit, Gunn has confirmed that Superman will differ significantly in tone. Gone are the comedic touches and iconic soundtracks he's known for, as he aims to create a more grounded and serious portrayal of the beloved superhero, while still infusing moments of humor.

With opinions still divided, the only thing left to do is wait for the final release and decide for ourselves. What are your expectations for the new Superman?