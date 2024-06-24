Report: UK retailer GAME to stop physical game sales

HQ

UK retailer GAME seems to be moving in the way of a digital-only future. A new report states that the iconic retail chain will be stopping in-store sales of physical games and gaming hardware.

The report, which comes from Gfinity Esports, states that you'll still be able to get physical media from the store, but you'll have to pre-order it. It currently isn't clear whether midnight console launches will be happening at GAME still.

GAME has in recent years moved further into physical sales, but not of games. Instead, you'll find Funko Pops, collectibles, other board games, toys, and more in the stores, with actual games feeling more and more as if they're playing second fiddle.

GAME seems to have lost its footing in the pre-owned market as well, where other UK retailer CeX manages to outperform it. We'll have to wait and see if there's a future for GAME in this modern gaming world.

UPDATE: GAME has since responded to this report (thanks, Eurogamer), saying the following:

"This reporting is categorically not true, GAME continues to support the physical gaming market, offering a wide-range of physical games, hardware, software, accessories and digital gift cards, in stores and online."