Report: Ubisoft was subjected to hacking attempts last week

There has certainly been no shortage of large-scale leaks in the gaming industry over the past year, and many of them have been carried out via illegal intrusions by hackers. Something that famously hit Insomniac just a few days ago, and according to a report, Ubisoft was also on the verge of experiencing the same thing.

Almost 900GB was about to be stolen but was crushed at the last moment by Ubisoft becoming aware of the breach, something the studio is now said to be investigating internally. Whether or not the perpetrator managed to get hold of any data at all in the end is still unclear, and Ubisoft hasn't made an official statement (yet).