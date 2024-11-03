Report: Ubisoft wants to release an Assassin's Creed game once every 6 months

HQ

A lot of gaming franchises now take years upon years to come up with a new entry. Grand Theft Auto VI is more than a decade in the making. The Elder Scrolls VI continues to elude, and I'll likely be getting grey hairs before Fallout 5 drops. However, Assassin's Creed isn't going to go down that route, and instead will throw content at us like wildfire.

At least, that's according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Speaking on the Xbox Two +1 podcast, Henderson reveals Ubisoft wants to release a lot of Assassin's Creed games. Already, we know there are a lot in the works, but there are plans going even further beyond what we know of.

"They've got Assassin's Creed Shadows, they've also got Assassin's Creed Invictus next year, Assassin's Creed Hexe, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake, and they plan to do a new Assassin's Creed every six months or so for the next ten years, I believe," Henderson said.

We've not seen an Assassin's Creed game launch this year, as Assassin's Creed Shadows was pushed back into 2025. But, with delays put to one side, Ubisoft does have aforementioned plans for smaller and larger titles existing within the Assassin's Creed brand, meaning we could get one of each in a given year to satiate our historical-fiction needs.