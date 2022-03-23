Report: Ubisoft to host "massive games showcase"

HQ

A new report published by Xfire and written by the often reliable insider Tom Henderson has claimed that Ubisoft is expected to host a "massive games showcase". The report also dishes out a bunch of details on upcoming Ubisoft games, including potential release windows.

In the article, it's noted that the proposed event was planned for before E3 but that recent world affairs may change when it takes place now. But as for what might appear in the showcase, we do get an idea of that.

While you can check out the full article for all the information, the biggest takeaways can be found below, but it is worth noting that as none of this is official information, everything should be taken with the utmost caution.

Skull & Bones - Ubisoft now understands what it wants this game to be, which is a "multiplayer first" title that focuses solely on ship combat. It's noted that it will be coming anytime between April 2022 and March 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - A new trailer has been created and playtests are beginning to take place. Release is also slated for anywhere from April 2022 and March 2023.

Immortals Fenyx Rising - The performance of the original means that a sequel is on the way.

Assassin's Creed Rift - This once DLC turned full project is seemingly gearing up for a Q4 2022 - Q2 2023 release due to the fact that Assassin's Creed Infinity will instead be arriving in a couple of years.

Assassin's Creed Infinity - Still in early production and now coming sometime around 2024/2025.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake - Fan disappointment has set this on track for an overhaul and now will likely arrive after another Prince of Persia game.

Prince of Persia (working title) - This is set to be a 2.5D game inspired by Ori. Additional details are lacking.

The Crew 3 - The previously leaked Project Orlando is now becoming The Crew 3 with this title featuring a new driving engine and more.

Roller Champions - Seems like release will be taking place "in the coming months".

Beyond Good and Evil 2 - Development is still troubled. As Henderson puts it, this "seems like a game that will never release", despite the fact that it's fallen into the "we've spent too much and can't give up now" category.

Splinter Cell Remake - Won't release before 2024 at the earliest.

You can read through the full report from Henderson for further details on everything listed above and also updates on a few other titles such as The Division Heartland, Ghost Recon Frontline, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.