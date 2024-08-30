English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
XDefiant

Report: Ubisoft isn't happy with the status of XDefiant

The developers will reportedly have until Season 3 to reverse the trend, which will be really hard considering the upcoming release of Black Ops 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When XDefiant was released in May, the buzz was all positive as gamers flocked to play the action title. Lately, however, we haven't heard much from it, and that's apparently because people have lost interest.

Now Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming reports that Ubisoft has lost patience with a steadily declining number of players who also buy far too little microtransactions, and according to Henderson, they have given the developers until season three to reverse the trend. If they don't, there's a risk they'll start phasing out support for the game, and apparently the outlook isn't very positive given all the hype surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which releases in late October.

Do you play XDefiant yourself and how do you see the current status of the title?

XDefiant

Related texts

0
XDefiantScore

XDefiant
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's free-to-play Call of Duty killer is here but is it actually ready to take down the giant that is Activision's long-running epic?



Loading next content