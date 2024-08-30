Report: Ubisoft isn't happy with the status of XDefiant

HQ

When XDefiant was released in May, the buzz was all positive as gamers flocked to play the action title. Lately, however, we haven't heard much from it, and that's apparently because people have lost interest.

Now Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming reports that Ubisoft has lost patience with a steadily declining number of players who also buy far too little microtransactions, and according to Henderson, they have given the developers until season three to reverse the trend. If they don't, there's a risk they'll start phasing out support for the game, and apparently the outlook isn't very positive given all the hype surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which releases in late October.

Do you play XDefiant yourself and how do you see the current status of the title?