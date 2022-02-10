Cookies

Assassin's Creed Basim

Report: Ubisoft is turning an Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a full game

It's slated to be arriving either late this year or in 2023.

It has been revealed in a new report by Bloomberg's reliable Jason Schreier that Ubisoft has made the decision to turn what would've been an upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a complete, independent title.

The game, which is codenamed Rift, was morphed into a full title late last year, with the intent to fill Ubisoft's sparse upcoming release schedule. We're told in the report that it will be framed around the character of Basim, and that it will be "smaller in scope" than other Assassin's Creed games, due to its original concept. It was also noted that it will be focussed on more stealthy gameplay, and won't be a massive open-world title as we've come to expect from the series.

The release is slated for "later this year of 2023" as the report states, meaning it probably won't be too long until we begin hearing official information and details about the game. We're particularly interested to know what price Ubisoft will sell the game for, as a smaller scale title, like Rainbow Six: Extraction, shouldn't be clocking in at the same price as the behemoth that was Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Basim

