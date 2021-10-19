Report: Ubisoft is developing a new Splinter Cell

HQ

Splinter Cell: Blacklist from 2013 was a disappointment for many fans as it changed a lot of the foundation of the series, and Sam Fisher himself got a new voice as well. Unfortunately, it is the last major Splinter Cell release, and Ubisoft has only used the former Third Echelon agent for guest appearances in various games - even though they have continuously said that they have forgotten about him.

Now VGC reports that it might be time for a proper comeback, as a new Splinter Cell adventure has been greenlit by Ubisoft, with a possible announcement next year. According to the sources, it's still early in production, and it won't be Ubisoft Montreal (they have done most Splinter Cell games) handling the development.

Ubisoft themselves declined to comment, which also means they did not deny this report. How stoked are you for a brand new Splinter Cell adventure?