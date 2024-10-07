Report: Ubisoft is aiming to debut 10 Assassin's Creed games in the next five years

HQ

It seems that with the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows in mind, Ubisoft has had to pivot and adjust its plans for the franchise as a whole. The often reliable Insider Gaming has published a new report where it makes a bunch of different claims about the future of Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft's grand plans for it.

Not only is it mentioned that the long-rumoured remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is now set to launch sometime in the November of 2025, but that this will be the start of a ramped up Assassin's Creed effort by the company, a plan where 10 Assassin's Creed games will be arriving within the next five years.

As per what these games will include, the already announced Assassin's Creed Codename Jade and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe are likely two firm candidates, and we can probably add the rumoured multiplayer project regarded as Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus to these ranks too. With the Black Flag Remake (which is internally noted as Codename Obsidian) in mind that leaves a further six projects set to arrive before the end of 2030.

