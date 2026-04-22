Report: Ubisoft has scrapped its Animal Crossing competitor

As we previously reported, Ubisoft wanted to get in on the highly lucrative and super-popular life simulation genre (which includes, among others, Nintendo's two recently released titles, Pokémon Pokopia and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream). Ubisoft's project was called Alterra, though it was never formally announced, and apparently, it never will be.

Insider Gaming is now reporting that the game has simply been canceled. Allegedly, this happened yesterday, after which the employees at Ubisoft Montreal were sent home for the day. So far, no layoffs have been announced, but there is, of course, an obvious risk that they will come now that they no longer have a game to work on.

If the information is correct (the source is believed to be reliable), there's a good chance that images and details will eventually leak online, and according to Insider Gaming's sources, this is a description of the title we'll never get to enjoy:

"Alterra was a social-sim game inspired by Animal Crossing. The game featured a voxel art style and mechanics similar to Minecraft, where players could build what they want with gathered materials."