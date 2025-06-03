Report: Ubisoft gives green light to new The Crew adventure

HQ

Ubisoft is continuing to push forward and has now seemingly given the green light to a new game in The Crew series, according to a credible insider report. However, do not expect to have the opportunity to play it anytime soon, because the game is aimed at the next generation of consoles and is therefore still several years away.

The Crew Motorfest is, as we know, the latest game in the series, which received a relatively good reception, with a few too many elements borrowed from the Forza Horizon series. If you've missed the review, you can read it here.

Where do you hope the next The Crew will be set, the United States again or somewhere else?