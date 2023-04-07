Report: Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox is "imminent".

HQ

The Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription service is the cornerstone of Microsoft's video game business. An offer that, at its Ultimate level, gives access to hundreds of games on both platforms, as well as discounts and the possibility of accessing other services such as EA Play, the publisher's offer for its games.

Ubisoft seems to want to enter the Xbox ecosystem as well, now that it is already settled on PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium with the Ubisoft + Classics option. Two well-known industry insiders such as Twitter user ScriptLeaksR6 (an expert in previewing Ubi announcements) and journalist Jez Corden claim that Ubisoft +'s arrival on Xbox is "imminent". In fact, Script sets its arrival in mid-April, which means that we may have the official announcement just after the Easter vacations.

We will have to wait until next week to know more details about a possible announcement, as well as the games that will arrive and the chosen mode, as well as their inclusion in Game Pass Ultimate.

What do you think of this?