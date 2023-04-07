Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report: Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox is "imminent".

Two well-known insiders strongly affirm that Ubisoft's subscription-based service will also be present on Microsoft's consoles. Whether it will be included in Game Pass is unknown at this time.

The Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription service is the cornerstone of Microsoft's video game business. An offer that, at its Ultimate level, gives access to hundreds of games on both platforms, as well as discounts and the possibility of accessing other services such as EA Play, the publisher's offer for its games.

Ubisoft seems to want to enter the Xbox ecosystem as well, now that it is already settled on PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium with the Ubisoft + Classics option. Two well-known industry insiders such as Twitter user ScriptLeaksR6 (an expert in previewing Ubi announcements) and journalist Jez Corden claim that Ubisoft +'s arrival on Xbox is "imminent". In fact, Script sets its arrival in mid-April, which means that we may have the official announcement just after the Easter vacations.

We will have to wait until next week to know more details about a possible announcement, as well as the games that will arrive and the chosen mode, as well as their inclusion in Game Pass Ultimate.

What do you think of this?

