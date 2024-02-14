Report: Toys for Bob has new projects in the works and Microsoft support them

HQ

When Microsoft announced that 1,900 people from their gaming division, mainly Activision Blizzard, was going to lose their jobs, Toys for Bob (Skylanders, Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy) was amongst the ones hit the hardest. There were even rumors claiming that the studio might be shut down for good after they closed their office.

Fortunately, it didn't happen and now the Crash/Spyro Youtuber Canadian Guy Eh has told us more about the fate of Toys for Bob. It turns out they did shrink quite a lot, and went from 86 to 50 people. Them closing the office was a planned thing with a lease running out for an old airfield hangar, which were much to big for them, as they wanted a remote solution instead. It is also claimed the studio does have projects brewing and they could end up growing again as "Microsoft is dedicated to Toys for Bob and their IP, so don't worry".

While this is not confirmed information, Canadian Guy Eh is considered a serious channel, and hopefully this means we're going to get more colorful adventure from Toys for Bob in the future. May we suggest them taking a look at a certain and very rare bear and bird duo gamers are often asking for, now that they are a part of Microsoft...?