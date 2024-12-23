Report: Top executives at Cloud Imperium Games laid off in major shakeup

HQ

It was just last month when we were talking about Cloud Imperium Games, the developer behind Star Citizen and Squadron 42, laying off its staff. Now, we have yet another report which claims more people have been let go.

This time, it's the top of the tree that has been pruned, as Insider Gaming reports that several top-level executives have been laid off, with other top people being moved to different roles within the company.

At least three executives with a combined experience of around 25 years have had their positions terminated. An internal announcement from Cloud Imperium boss Chris Roberts reportedly said: "To achieve this laser focus [of meeting the release of SQ42 and Star Citizen 1.0], it is more important than ever to ensure we have high-performing and efficient teams working throughout the company. In order to achieve this, I have had to make changes to the structure of our teams from the very top of the company and downwards to ensure we have the right people in the right roles, working in person as much as possible from our most critical year yet."

We'll have to see if these major changes manage to help CIG meet deadlines in the future. As we know, Star Citizen is still being worked on constantly, and Squadron 42 looks to be an incredibly ambitious story experience, so the developer has its work cut out.