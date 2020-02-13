Report: Tomb Raider II will start filming April 2020

Back in 2018 Tomb Raider, the first movie based on the new trilogy (but not the first Tomb Raider movie, of course), hit cinemas. After the success of the first movie, we were delighted to hear that Alicia Vikander would be returning as Lara Croft for an upcoming sequel. Well, we finally have some more news, courtesy of Geek Vibes Nation, who reported that the film will go into production in April with the aim being to launch it on March 21, 2021. Apparently filming will take place in "England, South Africa, Finland and Beijing."

The article goes on to talk about how the film will feature more of the supernatural elements that we got to see within the later parts of the games and also mentions that Ben Wheatley, who is best known for his work on Free Fire and High Rise, will be directing.

The site then goes on to mention how this next movie will be based more on the second and third games, Rise and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, although no specifics were offered.

This is exciting news for fans of the series. If the team behind this sequel manage to execute the movie as well as the first we could be in for a treat when it comes to cinemas next year.

Are you excited to see Vikander return, and did you enjoy her first outing as Lara Croft?