Report: "There are a lot of people within Xbox who absolutely detest Game Pass"

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There have been plenty of statements from developers over the years praising Game Pass, noting that the guaranteed payment, the attention, and the increased player base have been very beneficial and have contributed to their games' success. But... that doesn't mean everyone is equally satisfied, not even at Xbox Game Studios.

At least that's the belief of Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who, on his Triple Click Podcast (thanks, Windows Central), reveals that there are Xbox developers who absolutely hate the service and believe it destroys the value of games:

"There are a lot of people out there in studio leadership within Xbox who absolutely detest Game Pass. [They] think it has destroyed the value of their games, think it has taken away the value from all games in general and has been a detriment to the games industry in those people's view, because of how it devalues games."

Many expect Xbox head Asha Sharma to fundamentally overhaul Game Pass, but it's undeniably true that a great many people really like the service, which allows them to broaden their tastes and try out experiences they might not otherwise have given a chance.

What's your take on this, and what do you think of Game Pass?