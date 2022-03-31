Report: The Witcher Season 3 to start filming very soon

HQ

It seems like filming for the third season of The Witcher is set to take place pretty soon, that is if a report from The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, and also an Instagram post from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill is anything to go on.

Redanian Intelligence has stated that cast and production crew have begun to gather in Northern Slovenia, with the added bit of colour that locals say that stars Henry Cavill and Freya Allan (Ciri) were also in the area.

While there has yet to be an official confirmation for this, the fact that Henry Cavill has been reunited with Hector, the horse who plays Roach in the series, it does seem likely that filming is set to begin sooner rather than later.

Of course, as this is only the start of filming, don't expect a trailer or a release date anytime soon.