Report: The Witcher multiplayer game Project Sirius is a co-op RPG, targeting only PC and console

Among the plethora of other projects in CD Projekt Red's back catalogue, we have an upcoming The Witcher multiplayer game. Developed by The Molasses Flood (which was fully merged into CDPR last year), Project Sirius remains shrouded in mystery, but a new bit of information could tell us the kind of experience we should expect when it gets a full reveal.

An undisclosed source tells MP1st that the game is a free-to-play co-op RPG, in which you and your friends will make your own customisable Witchers, taking on contracts to kill monsters across multiple environments like haunted ruins, creepy swamps, and more. You'll gain abilities based on the different Witcher schools, can brew potions and make use of magical Signs too. The game takes place in the year 1230 in The Witcher universe, when Geralt would have still been a youngster.

Apparently, the game is only targeting a PC and mobile launch for now, which means that console players would theoretically be left out. Project Sirius is still in active development, having been rebooted in 2023. The Witcher multiplayer might not be on everyone's wishlist right now, but we also know CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the next mainline, single-player game in its Witcher saga, so you've no need to fear for the franchise pivoting.