Report: The UK's biggest game retailer is facing major layoffs

We know that physical game sales are on a decline. It's this fact that shouldn't make today's latest report from IGN such a surprise, even if it is disappointing to hear that so many people will be losing their jobs.

IGN notes that Game, one of the UK's biggest gaming retailers, is laying off in-store staff below the manager level. It's unclear just how many people will be losing their jobs, but considering Game has 240 locations around the country, we can likely assume it will be quite a high number.

In replacement for those who have lost their jobs, Game has promised a zero-hour contract instead, which does not guarantee work hours on a week-to-week basis.

This also all comes shortly after staff were informed of an impending layoff announcement that was confirmed from April 8, and speaking about this latest management decision, some staff are said to say that morale has never been this low, even when taking into account when the company went into administration back in 2012.