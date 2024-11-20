Report: The Steam Controller is gearing up for a big return

HQ

Anyone remember the Steam Controller? It was quite an ugly bit of kit, but an accessory that had bits of interesting design at its core. Allowing you to play PC games with a controller, even titles that had shunned controllers at the time? It was unheard of to some, and it seemed that Valve was once more looking to push the boat out with PC gaming.

The Steam Controller died back in 2019, but last year we reported on Valve wanting to make a new controller. Now, according to insider Brad Lynch, the Steam Controller 2 is nearing release, as it is heading towards mass production.

Lynch also says the controller will have a similar input to the Steam Deck, and it's in a later stage of productization, meaning it's being tooled for mass production in factories. Another controller may be in the works, according to Lynch, designed for Valve's Deckard VR headset. It could also work as a standalone controller away from the VR headset, as it'll have a directional pad, bumpers, grip buttons, triggers, ABXY buttons, and a system button.

Would you buy the Steam Controller 2?