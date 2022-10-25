Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report: The secret Star Wars movie is a stand-alone film set after The Rise of Skywalker

Ms. Marvels' Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct it.

We've known for a while that a collection of Star Wars movies are in the works. Between Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi's own project, and something else coming from Loki's Michael Waldron, a lot of Star Wars is coming, and this is without considering the secret project that has been in the works as well.

Although, secret is perhaps not the best word for the project anymore, as a new report has come from The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will be directing this very film, and that David Lindelof (Lost/Watchmen) will be penning the script alongside Justin Britt-Gibson.

But more than this, the report also adds that the film will be a stand-alone project set after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, while not being a direct continuation of the saga, and that it could include characters and appearances from individuals from the most recent trilogy of movies. While the plan is not to make a trilogy starting with this film, it is noted that a successful reception could lead to follow-up films.

The release window for this movie is mentioned to be December 2025 at the earliest.

