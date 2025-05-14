Report: The second Mario movie will be known as Super Mario World

HQ

It seems like we finally know what Nintendo and Universal will be calling the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated follow-up was mentioned in an article from NBC Universal, where the production company spotlighted its future slate of entertainment, a brief nod to the film that claimed it was going by the moniker of Super Mario World.

This reference has since been scrubbed from the report, but not before others noticed and managed to report on it too, like Nintendo Life. It is worth being aware that since the film isn't planning on debuting in cinemas until April 2026, the name could change, but it does seem like this is our first hint of the direction that Nintendo and Universal is taking with this highly anticipated sequel.

Are you excited for the Mario movie follow-up and which characters would you like to see appear in it?