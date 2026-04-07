Report: The Robocop series finally greenlighted by Amazon after years of uncertainty

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Amazon's plans for a Robocop series have been talked about for years, but without any concrete results to show for it. A year and a half ago, reports surfaced that a producer for the series had been found, and many expected things to start moving - but that didn't happen.

Now, however, there's hopeful news from The Ankler, which claims to have an exclusive scoop that the series has officially been greenlit by Amazon and is now ready to go into production. Whether producer James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious) and showrunner Peter Ocko (Moonhaven), both of whom were attached to the project in 2024, are still involved is uncertain though.

Hopefully, we'll find out more in the near future, because we're probably not the only ones who aren't quite ready to pop the (non-alcoholic) champagne just yet after all the twists and turns the Robocop reboot has been through.