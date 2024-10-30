Report: The original Zombies crew is returning to Call of Duty

HQ

It appears that original CoD Zombies fans are in luck, as the old-school crew is set to make their return in 2025. Of course, this isn't confirmed by Activision, Raven Software, or Treyarch, so have your salt shakers at the ready, but let's dive into why this rumour has circulated.

Coming from multiple sources who spoke to Insider Gaming, the idea of the original Zombies crew coming back stems from recent playtests, in which it was revealed that Dempsey, Richtofen, Nikolai, and Takeo are all coming back.

One super fan noted that these versions of the characters appeared to be even older than Primis, rather than the Ultimis versions of the crew. The story will reportedly revolve around the OG Nazi Zombie killers being hunter for their Dark Aether Essence to bring back the old multiverse.

It's worth noting there can be changes made from playtests, and so if this sounds like a dream, it could be altered. However, if this turns out to be true, 2025 will be an exciting year for old-school CoD fans, especially those who loved paying attention to the Zombies lore.