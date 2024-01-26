Report: The Nintendo Switch successor to launch with an 8-inch LCD screen

HQ

A new report reiterates that the Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the successor console is going to be called, will launch this year. That same report via Bloomberg also tells us that the console will launch with an 8-inch LCD screen.

On the one hand, this is an upgrade from the standard and even OLED Switch screen sizes, which came in at 6.2 inches and 7 inches respectively. But, for those who were hoping to get OLED screens right off the bat, it seems we'll have to wait.

Going from 7 to 8 inches might not sound like that big of an upgrade, but that extra space could really make a difference, especially on a handheld device. Also, Nintendo probably doesn't want to go too big right off the bat so as not to risk the ability to take this console on the go.

What do you think of these reported Switch 2 details?