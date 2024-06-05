Report: The next Avengers film could see 60 MCU characters involved

HQ

The Marvel train keeps on chugging, and Disney is apparently ready for the next Avengers movie to come around. According to a recent report from Deadline, there are some big plans for this upcoming film.

First, Shawn Levy - the director behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy, and more - is being eyed to direct the film. The latest script has supposedly been handed over to him, but he's not yet been confirmed as the director.

Around 60 named MCU characters are meant to be making appearances in the movie, with the idea being that the Avengers will be more of an ensemble than having a key cast of leaders run the squad. Loki, Hulk, Thor, Doctor Strange and more are expected to make appearances.