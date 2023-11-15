Report: The Last of Us Season 2 locks down who will play Abby

HQ

The Last of Us Season 2 may have found its Abby. The most anticipated addition to the show's second season could be played by Kaitlyn Dever. At least, that's according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, who believes that HBO has caught "Dever Fever."

Fans might be hesitant to accept Dever as Abby, as one look at the actress tells us she won't be as buff and physically imposing as the game's Abby, but it could be the case that the live-action show will be going for a different approach on the antagonist.

Dever originally read for the role of Ellie in The Last of Us. Of course, she wasn't successful in that pursuit, but if we do see her as Abby, it could be the case she'll be used to mirror Ellie, showing how the apocalypse twists everyone.

In any case, we'd wait on an official announcement before getting excited or bummed out about Dever's casting. Sneider reports that Dever is currently just in talks to tackle the role of Abby. Previously, showrunner Craig Mazin said that Abby was almost cast before the writing and acting strikes took place, so perhaps these talks have been going on for a while.