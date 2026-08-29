Report: The Last of Us Multiplayer had most of Naughty Dog working on it, cost Sony hundreds of millions

As Sony is now realising that making live-service titles in all of its major franchises might not be the way to go, we've seen a lot of game cancellations. Horizon Hunters Gathering has been rebooted internally following poor feedback, and we needn't remind you of the whole Concord debacle.

One game that didn't even get as far as Concord before it was shut down was Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Multiplayer title. The first Last of Us game had quite a fun multiplayer loop, but it was by no means the focus of the experience. The Last of Us Multiplayer would have had us fighting each other and plenty of cordyceps zombies. Apparently, it would have been a great time, but Sony canned it before it could see the light of day. The PlayStation platform owner didn't manage to do this before it had already invested hundreds of millions, though.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, most of Naughty Dog was busy working on The Last of Us Multiplayer. According to Schreier's YouTube channel, the project first started off small, but then built and built until it was a live-service game, before being cancelled in 2023 for a "variety of reasons."

Naughty Dog is now working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. As it moves onto its next project, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the amount of years they've had to spend without a new Naughty Dog game.