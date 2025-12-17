Report: The lag issue with Gamecube on Switch Online seems to have been sorted out

HQ

Nintendo often does things quietly, and instead of announcing something days or weeks in advance, they may just release something eagerly awaited and then barely comment on it. And it seems that Nintendo has now done just that.

Via Resetera, it has now been noted that the previously laggy Gamecube games included in the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription now appear to have been fixed. All but one of the games are said to be significantly faster, which is especially good news for those who play reaction-intensive titles such as F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II.

So what is the one exception? Well, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. For some unknown reason, it is still laggy, but hopefully it is only a matter of time before that is fixed too - and the problem can be banished to the history books.