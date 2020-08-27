Report: The Initiative is working on a Perfect Dark game

Yesterday we reported that Microsoft continues to hire top talent from the biggest developers to expand its Santa Monica-based studio, The Initiative. The new developer is being run by former Crystal Dynamics chief Darrell Gallagher, and it has been rumoured that their first game is, in fact, a new Perfect Dark.
In fact, GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who has shown a rock-solid track record for leaks this year, said as much in the KindaFunnyGames podcast, telling listeners that The Initiative is, in fact, working on a third-person Perfect Dark game.
Later on, he clarified on Twitter that it isn't necessarily a Perfect Dark game, "but it's playing in that universe". That means we could play as a completely different character from Joanna Dark (who might not even be in the game at all or, if we're speculating wildly, could even be the antagonist).
