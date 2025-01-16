Report: The First Descendant has lost 96% of its active players since launch

HQ

While there are lots of conversations as of late regarding the state of Destiny 2 and how it has haemorrhaged many of its players over the last few months, with current numbers being a fraction of what the game is used to, this is actually quite a common trap for live looter-shooters to fall into. And The First Descendant can attest to this.

The action game that debuted in the summer has lost a whopping 96% of its launch active players, with Forbes noting that its Steam player peak is down to 9,781, which is hugely far from its peak of 264,860.

The report does elaborate and state that the figure is subject to change depending on updates, but we're not talking about sweeping changes to the player figure that put it back on par with where it peaked, but rather increases in numbers that could see the figure topping 26,000 during a busy period, which itself is still a 90% decline from the all-time peak.

We found The First Descendant to be a bit hit or miss during our review period, but what do you think about Nexon's looter-shooter?