Report: The Disney+ Indiana Jones TV series has been cancelled

It's part of Disney's scaling back on original productions for its streamer.

For a long time, there have been plans for a TV series based on Indiana Jones for Disney+. No details about it has been revealed, but it would reportedly have taken place at roughly the same time as the first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

But as Disney has recently decided to scale down on new projects for Disney+, it seems like the Indiana Jones TV series has been shelved as well. This was revealed by the proven insider Jeff Sneider on the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast.

We assume this decision could be reversed if Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premieres on June 30, turns out to be a huge success. For now, it seems like we shouldn't hold our breath for an Indiana Jones TV series though.

