Report: The Boondock Saints to get another sequel

Few could compete with the MacManus brothers in the late 90s, and together the two of them, along with their father, were the coolest bruisers to be found in the film world. Yes, in many ways a precursor that laid the foundations for what John Wick has become today, elaborate, wonderful violence with lots of weapons.

The Boondock Saints quickly became a bit of a cult classic and the film even got a sequel several years later, albeit a very overlooked and forgotten one - for good reason. But now it seems the time has come again for more, and both Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are getting ready to reprise their roles as the two trigger-happy brothers.

This is confirmed by rights owner Dragonfly Films (thanks, Deadline), which is looking to expand and revitalise the brand. However, Troy Duffy who is behind the original film will not be directing this time around, instead they are looking for a new director to take on the responsibility while Duffy will focus on writing a collection of books about The Boondock Saints.

Norman Reedus himself commented on the news, saying:

"I'm thrilled to be working alongside Basil Iwanyk's Thunder Road Films and Todd Myers' Dragonfly Films to bring more of the story of the Boondock Saints to audiences.

I can't wait for everyone to see what we have long been working toward. We are pressing on without our longtime friend and Captain, Troy Duffy on this one."

Are you looking forward to new The Boondock Saints films?