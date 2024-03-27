Report: The Batman Part II starts filming in April 2025

HQ

A lot of people were very disappointed when it was revealed that The Batman Part II had been delayed with a full year, and instead of premiering fall 2025, it is now planned for a release in October 2026.

The movie was one of the projects confirmed to have been hit by the Hollywood strikes last year, and as a result, the script and filming was delayed. Fortunately, a new report says it's about to get finished, and that casting will begin this fall, with the actual filming starting in April 2025.

It remains to see who the main villain will be (there have been rumors about characters like Clayface, Hush and Harvey Dent) and if The Penguin will return, something the character's TV series might give us answers to when it premieres on HBO Max later this year. We also have Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, who might get a bigger role next time.