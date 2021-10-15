Report: The Batman is three hours long

HQ

It has been rumoured a few time before earlier this year that the upcoming The Batman will be a long movie, where some has predicted up to three hours when it is released in theatres on March 4. Now these claims have got further support in a new report from ViewerAnon who delivers plenty of details from a recent screening:

"It seems word is out that THE BATMAN screened again. I've spent some time tracking down info from the last screening a few weeks ago and have confirmed details with someone who saw it last night. It's a nearly three hour long detective story. Full blown noir film.

Story starts on Halloween and runs for about a week. Batman keeps a journal which is read to the audience in voiceover. Most of Pattinson's dialogue is spoken this way and he wears the suit for the majority of his screentime. He's just Batman with little interest in being Bruce.

The Riddler is sort of a Jigsaw figure. As an example, a character is locked in an explosive collar and has to solve three riddles in order to get the combination. Most importantly, everyone I know who's seen it has really liked it. I heard it got a great response last night with a lot of suits in the room to witness it."

The Batman will get a new trailer and hopefully other details tomorrow (October 16) during the DC FanDome event, which also includes plenty of other DC related stuff. Something that of course will be covered by Gamereactor.