Report: The Acolyte has been cancelled after only one season

Not since The Last Jedi premiered in 2017 have we seen the Star Wars community as openly angry as they were about this summer's massive Disney+ production The Acolyte. Some people were bothered by the fact that the series was perceived as too political (so-called "woke", if you will), while others felt that it took too many liberties with Star Wars pillars and established conventions.

This led to widespread dissatisfaction and after a strong premiere, viewership faded while user ratings plummeted on sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a lackluster 18% positive rating.

Now Deadline reports that their sources have revealed that Disney has decided not to proceed with the series, even though creator Lesley Headland already has plans for the continuation. Therefore, we will probably never know what happens to Mae and Osha, or who Stranger really was.

Hopefully we'll get to return to the High Republic era eventually, but for now we'll just have to conclude that this first filmed visit during this period was a big flop.

Will you miss The Acolyte?