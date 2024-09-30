Report: The Academy is eyeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to host the 2025 Oscars

HQ

Following the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office over the summer, everyone seems to want a slice of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. This even could include The Academy itself, who in a new report is claimed to be looking to tap the co-stars to host the next Oscars ceremony in March 2025.

World of Reel claims that Reynolds and Jackman are being eyed to host the 96th Oscars and that the organisers are preparing to "break the bank" to see the two A-listers bringing their signature flair and connection to the ceremony.

No official information on this front has been confirmed as of yet, but considering how popular the two stars are right now, it does seem like a plausible host selection for the coming event.