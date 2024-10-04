Report: Ted Lasso's fourth season will begin pre-production in January

HQ

While it seemed like Apple TV+ was letting Ted Lasso retire from coaching football following the third season of the show, recent rumours suggested otherwise and that a fourth season would be coming and bringing back many beloved stars and names.

We still haven't heard anything official on this front, but a new report from MacStories' Sigmund Judge has claimed that pre-production on the show will start in January and followed by filming and some shoots happening in London shortly afterwards in early 2025.

This claim from Judge has led to a flurry of questions from fans, with Judge since adding that this will definitely be a fourth season and not a spinoff and that no casting information has been made clear yet.

Either way, perhaps we'll be hearing something from Apple in the coming weeks before set leaks and snaps from paparazzi ultimately start making the rounds.