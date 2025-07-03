Report: Techland has cancelled two unannounced games

HQ

It has been a pretty rough week for the games industry, with Microsoft's recent layoffs still casting a darn big shadow. Yesterday, we also reported on the news that one of the Polish developer People Can Fly's recent cancelled projects was Outriders 2, and now we can build on that by talking about another Polish developer that has supposedly axed unannounced games.

According to Pulz Biznesu (thanks, GameWatcher), after record losses in 2024, Techland has decided to pull the plug on two games it had in development. It's unclear what these games are, but it seems to prove that the team is more focussed than ever on Dying Light as a franchise, which will be expanded in August with Dying Light: The Beast.

It's thought that one of the games is the fantasy RPG that was announced by the developer back in 2022, although that has yet to be confirmed.

It should also be said that while Techland has seen big losses as of late, it's also coming off a 2023 where it posted immense financial highs thanks to the arrival of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.