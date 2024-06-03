Report: Take-Two is quietly shutting down Private Division

HQ

Take-Two has been embroiled in a heap of cost-cutting measures recently. After announcing that it would be letting go around 5% of its workforce, we've seen the shuttering of a couple of indie studios after the fact.

According to a report from IGN, this is all a wider effort to quietly shut down Private Division. Take-Two formed this indie publishing label in 2017, but according to the report, now there's nothing but a skeleton crew left.

There is apparently a potential buyer for the company, but we'll have to see if anything comes of that. At the moment, it's not looking good for Private Division, as it has also terminated its agreement with Bloober Team to publish Project C.