Report: Take-Two Interactive closing down Kerbal Space Program 2 and OlliOlli developers

HQ

There was a phase of a few weeks where the trend of layoffs seemed to be over. Then this week came and KeokeN Interactive laid its staff off, and Firesprite made developers redundant too, and now Take-Two Interactive has decided to also shut down Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games and OlliOlli and Rollerdrome creator Roll7.

This was mentioned in a report from Bloomberg, where the studio closures are supposedly part of the publisher's effort to reduce global workforce by around 5%.

For the sake of Intercept Games, around 70 employees are reported to be out of jobs, but the future of Kerbal does seem to be safe as Private Division has been tasked to take over the series.

As for Roll7, information seems to be a bit sparser, but this does come after Take-Two acquired the indie developer back in 2021 and incorporated it into the very same label that now holds control of Kerbal, Private Division.

There has yet to be any comment from Take-Two on this report, but as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification confirms (as per Game Developer), it's definitely happening.