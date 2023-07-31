Report: Switch successor to sport LCD screen, cartridge slot and arrive in second half of 2024

HQ

Call it Super Nintendo Switch, call it Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever. The successor to the current Nintendo Switch will arrive in 2024, as we've heard so often in recent months. And now new sources suggest that the launch window can be narrowed down to the second half of 2024.

We already knew that we wouldn't get the next console before April 2024 (when the fiscal year starts for most companies), but now several sources confirm to VGC that it will be from July when we could receive it. The reasons? To have enough stock for everyone at launch and in all regions, to avoid the situations we've experienced with the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

The same sources also claim that development kits are now not only in the hands of dedicated studios, but are also in the possession of third-party developers. This supposed Super Nintendo Switch would come with an LCD screen configuration instead of the OLED of the current models to cut costs, and it will also have a cartridge slot, so Nintendo will keep the format of its current console.

ReedPop's head of B2B gaming, Christopher Dring, said that backwards compatibility and access to Switch's current catalogue on its successor will be key to Nintendo's ability to bring as many of those 100 million-plus Switch users as possible to the next generation.

"Nintendo has struggled to upgrade players in previous generations, so how it approaches things like digital libraries, the Nintendo Account and even backwards compatibility may prove crucial in the next system getting off to a strong start."

It is currently unknown whether we will have official news on the rumoured Super Nintendo Switch this year, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more news in the coming months.