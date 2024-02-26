Report: Switch 2 won't arrive before 2025 to avoid scalpers

HQ

The launch of a new console is always a special event for gamers. Many of us were hoping that this year we would have the joy of getting our hands on the successor to Nintendo Switch, but there are more and more unofficial voices (as Nintendo hasn't made any statement on the matter) that Nintendo Switch 2 won't arrive before March 2025, and now we have a new solid source that sheds a little more light on the launch window.

Nikkei has published a report claiming that Switch 2 won't arrive before March 2025 in order to prevent stock shortages at launch and prevent speculators (a problem that PlayStation 5 dragged down for a long time and is now starting to see the aftermath of), as well as preparing a line-up of top-tier launch titles to accompany the upcoming hardware.

They also mention some of the Switch 2's features, such as a slightly larger screen than the standard Nintendo Switch model, and also a better resolution. From the internal features we have the data that was shared in the past, such as the rumoured Tegra239 chip, and some of the features (here's our wishlist) that were supposedly shown to a few at Gamescom 2023.

As always, until the source is Nintendo itself, we remain cautious. But in any case, even if it doesn't arrive before Christmas, Switch 2 will be unveiled in 2024, and that's reason to be excited.