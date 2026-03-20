Report: Switch 2 will get a replaceable battery to comply with new EU mandates

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Three years ago, the EU passed a law stipulating that it must be possible to replace batteries in electronic products in order to extend their lifespan in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way, rather than forcing people to buy new ones. The law goes into effect next year, and one of the companies affected is Nintendo.

Now, the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reports that Nintendo is currently developing a Switch 2 unit and Joy-Cons with replaceable batteries so you can easily extend their lifespan and restore their durability even after several years of heavy use. For now, this applies to the EU (and possibly the UK as well, since they would otherwise need their own Switch 2 model), but Nikkei writes (after translation):

"In the future, Nintendo may introduce similar guidelines in Japan and the US as well if consumer awareness of the right to repair increases."

What do you think about this? Is it a positive development that it will become a legal requirement for batteries to be replaceable in the future?