Report: Switch 2 will be priced $399

HQ

On April 2, there will be a big Nintendo event where they will present Switch 2 in more detail and let us check out the first games for it. Ahead of this, there is of course a lot of speculation about what will be revealed, but much of it is nothing more than wishful thinking and pure guesswork to attempt to make some headlines.

But analyst Joost van Dreunen has a bit more experience than most, having co-founded Nielsen-owned SuperData Research and previously written the book One Up - Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games.

In his latest newsletter (via NintendoLife), he now shares a very educated guess on what Switch 2 will cost:

"Based on current market dynamics and platform positioning strategy, Nintendo is likely to price the Switch 2 at $399. It represents a critical psychological threshold that balances premium hardware aspirations against mainstream market accessibility."

He also explains why he believes in this particular price tag and reasons why it makes sense in several ways:

"At this price point, Nintendo would maintain its traditional positive margin on hardware while positioning the Switch 2 distinctly below rival premium gaming devices yet above the original Switch's launch price. It signals a meaningful technical advancement without alienating its core family demographic."

Is this in line with your own expectations, or do you believe in more or less?