Report: Switch 2 was supposed to be released earlier

You probably remember that for two years, information about Switch 2 was being leaked, and one insider and analyst after another said that it would soon be time for a launch. But... it took a long time, and it wasn't until this spring that the console was unveiled and then released in June.

There's no doubt that people seem to be extremely happy with it, as it has completely flown off the shelves and smashed every conceivable sales record, but it seems that we could actually have been playing Switch 2 much earlier.

A report from Bloomberg states that the device was delayed internally several times as a result of Nintendo's pursuit of perfection:

"Nintendo repeatedly pushed back plans for the Switch 2's launch after its designers asked for more time to perfect the games that would accompany the new hardware, according to people familiar with the matter. While the later-than-expected release tested the patience of fans and frustrated third-party game publishers, the company decided that aiming for perfection was more important."

Many other developers would have happily released unfinished games and then tried to patch them after the world's gamers had beta tested them, but Nintendo, as we know, doesn't work that way. They would even rather postpone a console release until they are ready with games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

This may also explain why we haven't heard anything about the many other games that are guaranteed to be coming to the console, precisely because Nintendo chooses not to talk about the games until they are actually ready and know when they will be released.

A strategy that naturally frustrates many, but undeniably also has its advantages. What do you think about this?